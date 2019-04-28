Dolores A. Shrader, 89, of Hempfield Township, died Thursday, April 25, 2019, at home. She was born Feb. 7, 1930, in Greensburg, a daughter of the late Harry and Anna (Greenlund) Jones. Dolores was a graduate of Greensburg High School in 1947, and later in life, Business Careers Institute in Greensburg. Prior to her retirement in 1991, she was employed as a caseworker for the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, Department of Welfare. Dolores was a member of First Reformed United Church of Christ in Greensburg. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, L. William Shrader, in 1988, daughters, Kimberly, in 1976, and Karen Handley, in 2018. She is survived by her daughter, Betsy Aldridge (Richard), of Belle Vernon, two grandchildren, Bryan Scott, of Michigan City, Ind., and Courtney Fields (Nathan), of White Heath, Ill.; and son-in-law, Robert Handley, of Michigan City, Ind. Dolores enjoyed reading, playing bridge and doing jigsaw puzzles. She and her husband spent many happy weekends camping at Pioneer Park in Somerset County, and after his passing, continued camping for another 14 years among many friends.

All services were private. MASON-GELDER FUNERAL HOME INC. is assisting the family with arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, the family wishes that donations be sent to Excela Hospice, 501 W. Otterman St., Greensburg, PA 15601. To send online condolences, visit www.mason-gelder.com. Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Apr. 28, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary