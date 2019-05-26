Home

POWERED BY

Services
James W. Shirley Funeral Home
176 Clay Pike
North Huntingdon, PA 15642
(724) 864-4200
Resources
More Obituaries for Dolores Conley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dolores B. Conley


1928 - 07 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Dolores B. Conley Obituary
Dolores B. Conley, 90, of North Huntingdon, passed away Friday, May 24, 2019, at Redstone Highlands, Greensburg. She was born July 15, 1928, in Wilkinsburg, a daughter of the late Marjo and Jane (Fedon) Baney. Dolores was a member of St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church and a graduate of Chatham Women's College. She enjoyed golfing, traveling, attending theatres and playing cards. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Duane C. Conley; and brother, Louis Baney. She is survived by numerous nieces and nephews.
Friends will be received from 3 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at the JAMES W. SHIRLEY FUNERAL HOME, 176 Clay Pike, North Huntingdon. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday in St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church, North Huntingdon. Interment will follow in Restland Memorial Cemetery, Monroeville.
www.shirleyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from May 26 to June 6, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now