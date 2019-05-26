|
Dolores B. Conley, 90, of North Huntingdon, passed away Friday, May 24, 2019, at Redstone Highlands, Greensburg. She was born July 15, 1928, in Wilkinsburg, a daughter of the late Marjo and Jane (Fedon) Baney. Dolores was a member of St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church and a graduate of Chatham Women's College. She enjoyed golfing, traveling, attending theatres and playing cards. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Duane C. Conley; and brother, Louis Baney. She is survived by numerous nieces and nephews.
Friends will be received from 3 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at the JAMES W. SHIRLEY FUNERAL HOME, 176 Clay Pike, North Huntingdon. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday in St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church, North Huntingdon. Interment will follow in Restland Memorial Cemetery, Monroeville.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from May 26 to June 6, 2019