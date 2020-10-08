Dolores B. Kenbok, 88, of Greensburg, passed away Monday, Oct. 5, 2020, at Excela Westmoreland Hospital. She was born Nov. 2, 1931, in Pittsburgh, the daughter of the late Joseph and Bronislawa "Blanch" (Dzisowske) Lazan. Dolores was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She retired from Nashua Corp. as a film developer. She is survived by her children, Jaqueline Matthews and husband, Joseph, of Irwin, Mark Kenbok and wife, Sandy, of Greensburg, Cathy Reedy and husband, Jeff, of Whitney, and Lisa Kenbok, of Greensburg; her granddaughters, Jennifer Matthews, of Pittsburgh, and Melanie Mathews and husband, Ryan, of Jones Mills; her great-granddaughter, Cameron Rose; and her brother, Joseph "Bud" Lazan, of Pittsburgh. Dolores is also survived by her loving fur baby, Lexi. In addition to her parents, Dolores was preceded in death by her loving husband, Richard Kenbok; her son, Jeffery Kenbok; and her siblings, Janina "Jane" Lazan, Adela Podgorski, Henry Lazan and Theresa Pavlakovich. Services are private. Arrangements are entrusted to the C. RICHARD McCAULEY FUNERAL HOME INC., 101 S. Fourth St., Youngwood. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be made to St. Anne Home of Greensburg, Holy Cross Church in Youngwood or the Animal Friends of Westmoreland in Youngwood. For online condolences, visit Mccauleyfuneralhomes.com
