Dolores Dira Helfferich, beloved wife of the deceased Barney R. Helfferich, and mother of four children, died Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020. Dolores came into this world Jan. 6, 1930, and was the first born child of the late Elsie (Brant) Dira and Franklin Dira. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Barney, and her brother, Howard. Dolores and Barney met while singing in the St. James Lutheran church choir. They married Sept. 16, 1950, and soon after decided to build their own stone home in Lawson Heights. There they raised their family and resided for 60 years. Dolores was an accomplished vocalist and enjoyed singing with Barney for more than 50 years in their Lutheran church choirs. She extremely enjoyed being with her family and liked to travel, dance and cook homemade food for her friends and family. She also was a retired intake interviewer with the Department of Labor & Industry. Dolores is survived by her four children, Rex (Louise), Scott (Gina), Wren Shaulis (Guy) and Buck (Maryann). She also has seven grandchildren, Jason, Brandi, Alina, Nicholas, Alex Joseph, Joshua and Nathaniel, five step-grandchildren, Jacob, Danielle, Ashley, Amanda and Ally, four great-grandchildren, Zachary, Stacey, Ben and Amy, one nephew, Richard, and one niece, Kimberly. A private family celebration of her life will be held at the HARTMAN-GRAZIANO FUNERAL HOME INC., 1500 Ligonier St., Latrobe, with the Rev. Bill Schaefer from Prince of Peace Lutheran Church, Latrobe, officiating. Private interment will take place in Unity Cemetery. Donations in Dolores' remembrance may be made to Prince of Peace Lutheran Church, at 1325 Mission Road, Latrobe, PA 15650, or to The Salvation Army at www.salvationarmyusa.org
