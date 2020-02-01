|
Dolores "Dodie" DeGruttola, 89, of Blairsville, Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020, at Indian Haven, Indiana, Pa. She was born Aug. 30, 1930 in Indiana, daughter of Homer KellerMildred I. (Fleming) Keller. She was a graduate of Bell Township High School Class of 1948. She was a retired district justice. She was a member of the Blairsville Business and Professional Women, Indiana County Guidance Center Board of Directors, Children and Youth Board of Directors, National Association of Women Judges, PA Association of Notaries, Administration Office of PA Courts and Legislation Chamber of Business and Professional Women District 3.The family would like to thank the caring staff at Indian Haven and 365 Hospice, especially Dodie^^s friend, Carrie.Survivors, Tracy Lee Leverone and husband, Bill, of Kingston, Mass.;, Lauren O^^Neill and husband, Brian, of Massachusetts; grandchild, James Leverone and wife, Abbie, of Massachusetts; great-grandchildren, Madelyn, Julia and Liam O^^Neill; niece, Tammy Keller, of Blairsville; and several other nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by, Homer Keller; mother, Mildred I. (Fleming) Keller;, Ray DeGruttola; sister, Norma Y. Keller; sister, Irene Radebach; and brother, Ken Keller. Visitation.m. Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020, at JAMES F. FERGUSON FUNERAL HOME INC., 25 W. Market St., Blairsville, PA 15717. A memorial service will be held at a later date in the Massachusetts National Cemetery, Bourne, Mass., with interment beside her husband, Ray.