Dolores E. (Eakman) Griffith, 82, of Irwin, passed away peacefully Monday, May 11, 2020, at her residence at Redstone Highlands in Greensburg. She was born Aug. 5, 1937, in Claridge and was a daughter of the late Roy and Elsie (Cavanaugh) Eakman. She was a 1955 graduate of Penn Joint High School. Prior to retirement, Dolores worked for the U.S. Postal Service for 35 years. She was a past member of United Presbyterian Church of the Covenant in Irwin, a member the National Westmoreland Glass Collectors Club and a member of the Salt & Pepper Novelty Shakers Club. Dolores traveled all over the world with her husband, Chester D. Griffith, who preceded her in death in 2005. She was also preceded in death by two brothers, Roy and William Eakman. She is survived by her sister, Virginia Biedrycki, of Connellsville; sister-in-law, Leona Eakman, of Irwin; brothers, Bob Eakman, of Gautier, Miss., and Lester Eakman and his wife Donna, of Claridge; several nieces and nephews; and her favorite puppy, Hollie, who visited her daily in Redstone with Lester. There will be no visitation or services. Dolores will be buried in Woodlawn Cemetery, Denmark Manor. Arrangements are entrusted to LINDSAY-JOBE FUNERAL HOME INC., 3343 Route 130, Harrison City, 724-744-2721. The family would like to thank Redstone Highlands for the care given to Dolores over the past few years. Online condolences can be given at www.Lindsay-JobeFuneralHome.com.

Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on May 13, 2020.
May 12, 2020
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived.
Dawn Kozak
