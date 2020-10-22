1/1
Dolores E. Kowalski
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Dolores's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dolores E. (Dunmire) Kowalski, 77, of New Kensington, passed away peacefully in St. Margaret's Hospital after a brief struggle with cancer Monday, Oct. 19, 2020. She was a daughter of the late John and Pauline (Means) Dunmire. She was a 1961 graduate of Ken High. Dolores was the secretary and treasurer for a lengthy period of time at Kowalski Coal & Salvage Company, owned and operated by her ex-husband, Frank Kowalski Jr. Before her retirement, she worked as an optician at Family Eye Care. Dolores enjoyed reading and was an avid reader. She is survived by her daughter, Michele (Michael) Hills, of Pittsburgh; her son, Michael (fiancee, Michelle Griffith), of Apollo; cousins, Linda and Ted Krause, of Leechburg, and Kathy Hasenflu, of Myrtle Beach, S.C.; granddaughters, Chelsie and Alyvia; and Elizabeth (David) Moore, of Belt, Mont. She will be dearly missed by her family and friends. At Dolores' request, a private family service was held Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020, at Greenwood Memorial Park, where she was laid to rest next to her parents. Arrangements were entrusted to the FRANK F. GIGLER FUNERAL HOME INC., Robert P. Karish, supervisor, 2877 Leechburg Road, Lower Burrell, PA 15068, 724-335-6500. Memorial contributions may be made in Dolores name to Animal Protectors of Allegheny Valley, 533 Linden Ave., New Kensington, PA 15068. Messages of condolence are welcome at www.giglerfuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Oct. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Frank F. Gigler Funeral Home
2877 Leechburg Rd
Lower Burrell, PA 15068
(724) 335-6500
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Frank F. Gigler Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved