Dolores E. "Dolly" (Honeychuck) Kujawa, 73, of Mt. Pleasant, died Monday, July 27, 2020, in the Harmon House Convalescent Center, Mt. Pleasant. Mrs. Kujawa was born March 29, 1947, in Mt. Pleasant, the daughter of the late Daniel and Elizabeth Skero Honeychuck. She was a member of Visitation of the Blessed Virgin Mary Roman Catholic Church. Dolly was a 1965 graduate of the former East Huntingdon High School. She had been employed as a welcome greeter at Wal Mart. Dolly was active with the original Food Bank and a member of the Glass Festival Committee. She was known by her many friends as "Dolly the Greeter" and will be greatly missed by them. Dolly is survived by her loving family: her devoted husband of 51 years, Richard P. Kujawa; her sons, Richard A. (Barbara) Kujawa and Adam P. (Elizabeth) Kujawa, all of Mt. Pleasant; and by her beloved grandchildren, Alec Kujawa, Lindsey Kujawa, Daphne Kujawa, Zachary Kujawa, Trey Kubic and Jocelyn Jordan. Family and friends will be received from 2 until 8 p.m. Wednesday at the GALONE-CARUSO FUNERAL HOME, 204 Eagle St., Mt. Pleasant. Following the Covid-19 guidelines, only 25 people are permitted in the funeral home at one time. CDC guidelines for social distancing will be followed and face masks are required. We thank you for your patience and understanding. A Funeral Mass for Dolly will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday in Visitation of the Blessed Virgin Mary Roman Catholic Church, Mt. Pleasant, with the Rev Thomas A. Federline as celebrant. Please go directly to the church. Interment will be in the Visitation Parish Cemetery, Mt. Pleasant. To offer an online condolence, please visit our website at www.galone-carusofuneralhome.com
