Dolores E. (Murphy) Zitterbart, 89, of Unity Township, passed away Monday, Jan. 13, 2020, at Barnes Place, Latrobe, where she had resided since 2014. She was born Jan. 4, 1931, in Greensburg, a daughter of the late James J. Murphy (1955) and Minnie E. (Socklege) Murphy (1983). A 1949 graduate of Greensburg High School, she was married 61 years to Frank "Chad" Zitterbart, who preceded her in death in 2015. She was also preceded in death by siblings, Rosemarie Day, James Murphy and Dorothy Durstine. She is survived by daughter, Deborah Zitterbart Davidek (Terry) of Natrona Heights, son, Robert Zitterbart (Karen), of Cook Township, two grandchildren, four great-grandchildren, sister, Marilyn Koloshinsky, and sister-in-law, Gloria "Dodie" Luttner, both of Latrobe, and several nieces, nephews and cousins. Dolores was a homemaker all of her life, and for 38 years a secretary and family chauffeur for the James P. Gaut Funeral Home, Pleasant Unity. She and her husband spent their entire life living in a home they built on Route 981. They had an extensive vegetable garden, which they shared the bounty with family, neighbors and friends. Dolores was a good cook and baker and won a Westmoreland Home Show Bake-off contest in 1997. She was also a past president of The Century Club (Latrobe) in 1980-81 and 1985-86 and a volunteer to the Daffodil Days. She and her husband traveled the U.S. before and after retirement, their favorite being Maine and New England.
Friends will be received from 3 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at the LEO M. BACHA FUNERAL HOME INC., 2072 Route 130, Pleasant Unity, where a funeral liturgy will be held at 9:30 a.m. Thursday with the Rev. Thomas Curry, OSB, as celebrant. Interment will follow in Fairview Cemetery, Mt. Pleasant Township.
Donations may be made in her memory to the , St. Vincent Basilica or . Heartfelt thanks to her Barnes Place caregivers and Heartland Hospice. www.bachafh.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Jan. 14 to Jan. 15, 2020