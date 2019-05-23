Dolores F. Gorton, 86, of Norvelt, died Tuesday, May 21, 2019, in the Excela Health-Frick Hospital, Mt. Pleasant. Mrs. Gorton was born July 10, 1932, in Mt. Pleasant, the daughter of the late John Katrinich and Viola Switalski. Dolores was raised by and made her home with the late Steven and Virginia Switalski Ludwig. She was a member of St. Pius X Roman Catholic Church and the former Transfiguration Parish. Dolores enjoyed getting together with her family. She was kind hearted and a true animal lover who especially loved cats, always taking in stray cats and kittens and giving them a good home. Dolores is survived by her loving family, her devoted husband of 66 years, Donald P. Gorton; her sister, Betty Pozzutto, of White Oak, and her family, her special nephews, Keith (Melissa) Gorton, of Norvelt, and John Michael (Becky) Gorton, of Hunker, who helped with her care, and many cousins and members of her extended family. In addition to her parents and Mr. and Mrs. Ludwig, Dolores was preceded in death by members of her family; Steve (Jabs) Ludwig, Regina Frederick, Amelia Lessick and Gilbert (Gib) Ludwig.

Family and friends are invited to attend Dolores' funeral Mass at 11 a.m. Friday, May 24, 2019, in St. Pius X Roman Catholic Church, 224 Summit St., Mt. Pleasant, with the Rev. Richard J. Kosisko as celebrant. Everyone is asked to please go directly to the church. Interment will be in the Transfiguration Parish Cemetery, Mt. Pleasant. Arrangements have been entrusted to the GALONE-CARUSO FUNERAL HOME, 204 Eagle St., Mt. Pleasant.

