|
|
Dolores F. Cheek Siko, 94, of Mt. Pleasant, died Monday, Feb. 24, 2020, in Easy Living Country Estates, Hunker. She was born Feb. 18, 1926, at Little Summit, a daughter of the late Earl D. Hardin and the late Elsie Hazel Smitley Matthews. Dolores was a 1943 graduate of the former Dunbar Township High School. She was employed at Lenox Crystal and Bryce Brothers Glass Co. for many years. She was a life member and past recording secretary of AFGWV Local No. 597. She was also a member of the American Legion Post No. 446 Ladies Auxiliary. She was a member of the former Transfiguration Roman Catholic Church and a current member of Transfiguration of Lord Polish National Catholic Church, where she was a member of both church choirs. She is survived by her children, Rosellen Eutsey and her husband, John, of Mt. Pleasant, Edward Cheek and his wife, Diane, of Mt. Pleasant, and John Cheek and his wife, Patricia, of Mt. Pleasant; six grandchildren, William Eutsey and his wife, Wendy, Lynette James and her husband, Jeffrey, Kevin Cheek and his wife, Natalie, Jessica Love and her husband, Jeffrey, Allison Cheek and Megan Cheek; two great-grandchildren, Mazzy Tomallo and Leon Love; half-sister, Virginia Whittaker, of Connellsville; and a half-brother, William Hardin, of Connellsville. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her first husband, Frank Cheek; her second husband, Bruno Siko; son, James Cheek; brothers, James and Robert Hardin; and a half-brother, William Hardin. Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday in the BROOKS FUNERAL HOME INC., 406 E. Washington St., Mt. Pleasant, where a blessing service will be held at 9:30 a.m. Friday, followed by a funeral Mass at 10 a.m. in Transfiguration of Our Lord Polish National Catholic Church, 353 Bridgeport St., Mt. Pleasant, with the Rev. Joseph Mazurkiewicz as celebrant. Interment will follow in Transfiguration Cemetery. The American Legion Ladies Auxiliary No. 446 will conduct a memorial service at 6 p.m. Thursday in the funeral home. The Society of the Adoration of the Most Blessed Sacrament (SAMBS) will conduct a memorial service at 3 p.m. Thursday in the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to Transfiguration of Our Lord Polish National Catholic Church in memory of Dolores F. Cheek Siko. The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff of Medi Home Hospice for their compassionate care of Dolores during her illness. To offer a condolence or remembrance, please visit www.brooksfuneralhomes.com.