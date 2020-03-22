|
Dolores M. McLaughlin Fricano, 91, of Mt. Nebo Church Road, Scottdale, passed away Friday morning, March 20, 2020, at RNC Nursing Home, Greensburg, surrounded by her loving family. She was born March 3, 1929, in Connellsville, a daughter of the late Harry V. and Pauline J. Lemke McLaughlin. Dolores was a longtime and faithful member of the Partner Parish of St. John the Baptist Roman Catholic Church, Scottdale. Dolores was a graduate of Immaculate Conception High School Class of 1947, and then furthered her education at Franklin Business School from which she graduated. She was a former employee of the former G.C. Murphy 5 & 10 Store and also Stone and Co. of Connellsville. She loved being a mother and grandmother, and loved her great-grandchildren unconditionally. Dolores is gone from our lives, but will forever remain in the hearts of those who knew and loved her; her two loving and devoted children, Dolores Marie Vance and husband, William of Tarrs, and Andrew Joseph Fricano, of Scottdale; her grandson, Glen W. Vance and wife, Laura, of Tarrs; and her two great-grandchildren, Siena Marie Vance and Bruce Andrew Joseph Vance. In addition to her parents, Dolores was preceded in death by her husband, Andrew Fricano (May 7, 1995;) her six sisters, Wanda Davis, Georgia Browning, Harriet Cerat, Anna Jean DeWolf, Evelyn Vaters and Dorothy Myers; and her two brothers, Charles T. McLaughlin and Harry V. McLaughlin in infancy. The family would like to show appreciation to RNC Nursing Home and staff for the care and professionalism that was shown to Dolores during her stay there. Due to the strict guidelines, we must adhere to at this crucial time, a private funeral Mass will be held at the family's discretion. Arrangements for Dolores have been entrusted to the care of the FRANK KAPR FUNERAL HOME INC., 417 Pittsburgh St., Scottdale. To view online obituary, sign guest registry, send condolences or to obtain directions, please visit www.kapr.com.