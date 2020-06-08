Dolores G. Domenick, 89, of Greensburg, passed away Friday, June 5, 2020, in Hempfield Manor, Greensburg. She was born Aug. 4, 1930, in Cleveland, Ohio, and was a daughter of the late Anthony and Angeline Evangelist Domenick. Prior to her retirement, Dolores worked as caterer and a waitress for the Westmoreland Country Club and the Elby's Restaurant in Greensburg. She is survived by cousins, Carol A. Masciantonio, of Jeannette, and Sandra Davis, of Greensburg; special friends, Shirley J. Willard and Timothy Robinson, both of Greensburg; and several other cousins and friends. As per Dolores' wishes, there will be no public visitation. Funeral services and interment in Twin Valley Memorial Park Delmont were private. JOHN V. GRAZIANO FUNERAL HOME INC., Jeannette, is entrusted with arrangements.



