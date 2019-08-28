Home

Ferguson Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. - Belle Vernon
700 Broad Avenue
Belle Vernon, PA 15012
724-929-5300
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
10:00 AM
Saint Gerard Majella
121 Dawn Drive
Verona, PA
View Map
Dolores J. DeMaglio


1932 - 12
Dolores J. DeMaglio Obituary
Dolores J. DeMaglio, 86, formerly of Penn Hills, passed away Wednesday, July 31, 2019. A daughter of the late Michael and Angeline Chinsoni Roselli, she was born Dec. 28, 1932, in Pittsburgh. A longtime resident of Penn Hills, Dolores had been a member of St. Gerard Majella. She loved attending Italian days at Kennywood, watching Wheel of Fortune and spending time with her dog, Lexi. Survivors include a son and daughter in-law, Mark and Pam DeMaglio, of West Newton; three grandchildren, Jennifer (Mark) Cain, of Elizabeth, Tanner Beruh, of Plum, and Jake Beruh, of Wall, Pa.; two great-grandchildren, Ethan Cain and Logan Cain, both of Elizabeth; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Anthony DeMaglio, May 18, 2011; a daughter, Michelle DeMaglio; and a sister, Anna Marie DeMaglio.
Arrangements are entrusted to the FERGUSON FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY INC., 724-929-5300, 700 Broad Ave., Belle Vernon. www.FergusonFuneralHomeandCrematory.com. A funeral Mass will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019, in St. Gerard Majella, 121 Dawn Drive, Verona, PA 15147.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Aug. 28, 2019
