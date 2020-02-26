Home

J. F. Ott Funeral Home, Inc.
805 Pennsylvania Ave
Irwin, PA 15642
724-863-8900
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
J. F. Ott Funeral Home, Inc.
805 Pennsylvania Ave
Irwin, PA 15642
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
J. F. Ott Funeral Home, Inc.
805 Pennsylvania Ave
Irwin, PA 15642
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
11:00 AM
J. F. Ott Funeral Home, Inc.
805 Pennsylvania Ave
Irwin, PA 15642
Dolores J. Doshen


1936 - 2020
Dolores J. Doshen Obituary
Dolores Jean (Carr) Doshen, 83, formerly of Biddle, died Monday, Feb. 24, 2020, in St. Anne Home, Greensburg. She was born May 9, 1936, in Greensburg and was a daughter of the late Frank and Edith (Baker) Carr. Prior to her retirement, she was employed at Westinghouse in the clerical department. She was a member of Primitive Methodist Church in Westmoreland City. Dolores enjoyed crafts, sewing, and loved polka music and enjoyed polka dancing. She was an avid Pittsburgh Steelers and Penguins fan. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Mike Doshen. Surviving are five children, Deborah Brecht-Depp and her husband, Cliff, of Penn Township, Deann Doshen Zorzi and her husband, Rich, of North Huntingdon, Denise Doshen Reed and her husband, Thomas, of Columbus, Ohio, Doreen Doshen Krut and her husband, Gary, of Bethel Park, and Michael Frank Doshen and his wife, Michele, of North Huntingdon; nine grandchildren, Miranda Slivka and husband Adam, Stephanie, Stefan, Abigail, Dean, Michael, Bradley, Nicholas and Morgan; great-granddaughter, Olivia; two sisters, Loretta Carr Poteste, of Greensburg, and Audrey Carr Walton, of North Huntingdon; and several nieces and nephews. Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at OTT FUNERAL HOME, 805 Pennsylvania Ave., Irwin. A funeral service will take place at 11 a.m. Saturday in the funeral home. Interment will follow in Irwin Union Cemetery, North Huntingdon. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Anne Home, 685 Angela Drive, Greensburg, PA 15601. For online condolences, please visit www.ottfuneralhome.com.
