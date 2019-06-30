|
|
Dolores J. (Mautino) Knapp, 85, of North Versailles, died Saturday, June 29, 2019, at home. She was born Jan. 15, 1934, in Rillton, a daughter of the late Joseph and Margaret Mautino, and was also preceded in death by a sister and brother, Geraldine and Robert Mautino. She is survived by her husband, Louis Knapp; her children, Linda L (Domenico) Knapp and Dean A. Knapp; her grandchildren, Dina (Luigi) Tommasino, Jamie M(Michael) Chiappetta, and Loren DeMarco (fiance, Nick Buchheit); her great-grandchildren, Marco and Serena Tommasino and Luca and Madelaina Chiappetta; a brother, Joseph Mautino; also nieces and nephews.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday at the FORGIE-SNYDER FUNERAL HOME, 1032 Broadway, East McKeesport, 412-823-8083, where a funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday. Entombment will be in Penn Lincoln Memorial Park.
For online condolences, please visit www.snyderfuneralservices.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on June 30, 2019