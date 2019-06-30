Greensburg Tribune Review Obituaries
Services
Forgie-Snyder Funeral Home
1032 Broadway
East McKeesport, PA 15035
412-823-8083
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 1, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Forgie-Snyder Funeral Home
1032 Broadway
East McKeesport, PA 15035
View Map
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 1, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Forgie-Snyder Funeral Home
1032 Broadway
East McKeesport, PA 15035
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jul. 2, 2019
10:00 AM
Forgie-Snyder Funeral Home
1032 Broadway
East McKeesport, PA 15035
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Dolores Knapp
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dolores J. Knapp


1934 - 01
Dolores J. Knapp Obituary
Dolores J. (Mautino) Knapp, 85, of North Versailles, died Saturday, June 29, 2019, at home. She was born Jan. 15, 1934, in Rillton, a daughter of the late Joseph and Margaret Mautino, and was also preceded in death by a sister and brother, Geraldine and Robert Mautino. She is survived by her husband, Louis Knapp; her children, Linda L (Domenico) Knapp and Dean A. Knapp; her grandchildren, Dina (Luigi) Tommasino, Jamie M(Michael) Chiappetta, and Loren DeMarco (fiance, Nick Buchheit); her great-grandchildren, Marco and Serena Tommasino and Luca and Madelaina Chiappetta; a brother, Joseph Mautino; also nieces and nephews.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday at the FORGIE-SNYDER FUNERAL HOME, 1032 Broadway, East McKeesport, 412-823-8083, where a funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday. Entombment will be in Penn Lincoln Memorial Park.
For online condolences, please visit www.snyderfuneralservices.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on June 30, 2019
