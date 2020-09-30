Dolores J. Netoskie, 85, of New Kensington, died Monday, Sept. 28, 2020, in Concordia of Monroeville Nursing Home. She was born in Arnold on June 7, 1935, was a daughter of the late Peter and Helen Orzack Keller and was a lifelong resident of New Kensington. Mrs. Netoskie was a member of St. Mary of Czestochowa Roman Catholic Church, New Kensington, where she was also a member of the Christian Mothers and enjoyed decorating the church for the holidays. She enjoyed bowling league where she served as treasurer, teaching swimming at the YMCA, arranging flowers, selling Avon, making Ukrainian Easter eggs and working at the New Ken Library Book Store. She especially enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren. She is survived by her three children, Chris (Donna) Netoskie, John Netoskie and Janet (Samuel Esq.) Coury, all of New Kensington; seven grandchildren, Nicholas, Alexander (Lucy) and Erica Sue Pope, Samantha, Evan and Adam Coury and Erin Netoskie; and sister, Betty Trimble of Cheyenne, Wyo. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, W.R. Netoskie; daughter, Sue Ann Pope; and siblings, Helen Bondra, Andrew Keller, Dorothy Strezewski, Margaret Buono, Russell Keller and Thomas Keller. Friends will be received from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at THE RUSIEWICZ OF LOWER BURRELL FUNERAL HOME, 3124 Leechburg Road at Alder Street, where funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations made in her name to St. Mary of Czestochowa Roman Catholic Church, 857 Kenneth Ave., New Kensington, PA 15068. www.RusiewiczFH.com
