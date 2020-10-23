Dolores J. "Toots" Oldham, 88, formerly of Latrobe, died Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020, in Greensburg Care Center, Hempfield Township. She was born March 22, 1932, in Revloc, Cambria County, a daughter of the late Walter and Gussie (Tulowitzki) Fahlfeder. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Ernest C. Oldham; and her brother, Robert Fahlfeder. She is survived by her daughter, Diana Nicholson (husband Gary), of Blairsville; four sons, Leonard C. (wife Karen) and Thomas E., all of Dallas, Texas, William R. (wife Michelle), of West Newton, and David W. Oldham (Janine Yanchik), of Pittsburgh; 11 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; four great-great-grandchildren; two sisters, Janet Risser and Dorothy Fahlfeder, both of Lancaster; and numerous nieces and nephews. Friends will be received from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at the LEO M. BACHA FUNERAL HOME INC., 2072 Route 130, Pleasant Unity, at which time funeral services will be held, with the Rev. Timothy E. Beatty officiating. Private inurnment will be in Westmoreland County Memorial Park, Hempfield Township. www.bachafh.com
.