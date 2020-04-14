|
Dolores Jean (O'Keefe) Skena, 90, of Murrysville, went to eternal rest Saturday, April 11, 2020. She was born Feb. 8, 1930, in Monroeville, daughter of the late John and Helen Winters O'Keefe. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Raymond E. Skena; three sisters, Loretta Shirley O'Keefe, Catherine Knabe and Margaret Ketter; and a brother, James O'Keefe. After graduating from Pitcairn High School, she worked at Westinghouse as a secretary. In 1970, she co-founded A to Z Rental Center (now PartySavvy) in Monroeville with her husband and their business partners and remained an active part of the business until her 70s. A gifted piano player, Dolores adored music and dancing. She taught piano lessons while raising her children and continued to take piano lessons up until a few weeks before her death. Among her favorite dances were ballroom, round and square dancing. She was the founder of the Family Squares square dancing club in Murrysville. She traveled the world, from a special trip to Bora Bora with her husband just before his death, to a safari in Africa with her youngest son, David. Proud of her Irish heritage, Dolores visited the Emerald Isle several times. She enjoyed taking the entire family on trips. Dolores loved adventure and made friends wherever she went with her quick wit and laugh. She had a gentle spirit combined with iron will and was stubborn in her optimism. She's remembered for her strong love of all people unless you let her coffee get cold. She was selfless with everything except her beloved milk chocolate. Her family will always think of her when they smell lilacs, recalling the beautiful lilacs at her home, and when they taste root beer, remembering the batches of homemade root beer she'd make every summer. Dolores is survived by five children, Bob (Patti) Skena, Dan (Sue) Skena, Ron (Joyce) Skena, Donna (Todd) Raines and David (Amy) Skena; 10 grandchildren, Lauren (Lee) Kimball, Brian (Amanda) Skena, Rossilynne (Shane) Culgan, Andrew Backfisch, Madeline Skena, Abigail Skena, Ben Raines, Sam Backfisch, Amelia Skena and Caidie Raines; two great-grandchildren, Parker and Leo Kimball; a sister, Elizabeth "Betty" O'Keefe Macey; and many other relatives. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, services at this time will be private and a celebration of life will be held in the future. Arrangements are entrusted to HART FUNERAL HOME INC., Murrysville. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to Eden Senior Estates, 15001 Murrysville Road, Trafford, PA 15085, or the Westmoreland County Food Bank. www.hartfuneralhomeinc.com.