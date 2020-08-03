Dolores L. (McNutt) Trempus, 88, of Arnold, passed away Thursday, July 30, 2020, in Allegheny Valley Hospital, Natrona Heights. She was born Dec. 10, 1931, in New Kensington, to the late Leegene and Lauretta Wiletta "Babe" (Hinds) McNutt. Dolores worked as a TV technician at the former Citizens General Hospital in New Kensington. She was a member of First Evangelical Lutheran Church in New Kensington and a member of the former Rebekah Lodge and Red Hat Society, both in New Kensington. Dolores enjoyed sewing and traveling. She is survived by her children, Sandra (Frederick) Myers, of Natrona Heights, and Jeffrey (Christine) Trempus, of Grosse Pointe Farms, Mich.; and by her grandchildren, Amanda (Christopher) Bahney, Ashlee (Anthony Del Real) Trempus, Joshua Trempus and Anna Trempus. In addition to her parents, Dolores was preceded in death by her husband, Edward F. Trempus, May 15, 1982; and by her brother, Robert McNutt. Services and burial for Dolores were private. Arrangements are under the care of the CICHOLSKI-ZIDEK FUNERAL HOME INC., Natrona Heights, 724-224-8688. To send an online condolence, please visit www.cicholski-zidekfh.com
