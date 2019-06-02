Dolores Vensel Larimer died Wednesday, May 15, 2019, in Brandon, Fla., after a prolonged neurological illness and heart complications. She is survived by her husband of 63 years, Neil M. Larimer, of Lithia, Fla., a career Marine Corps officer. She is also survived by her daughter, Wendy, and son-in-law, Chris Arpaia, of Southlake, Texas. She was predeceased by her two sons, Bret and Neil (Monty); and survived by daughter-in-law, Kate Larimer, of San Antonio, Texas. She is also survived by her brother, Edward Vensel, and sister-in-law, Shirley Vensel, of Port Orange, Fla.; and predeceased by her brother, Dennis Vensel. She was blessed with eight grandchildren, Aubrey, Ryan, Gregory, Mary Kate, Evan, Kyle, Kaylin, and Madison. Dolores was born April 27, 1934, in New Kensington to Edward and Josephine Vensel. Dolores graduated from Indiana University of Pennsylvania and became a high school teacher. While at the university, she was a loyal member of the Phi Mu Sorority and participated in their many volunteer activities and political activism. Upon graduation, she taught in numerous high school districts as she traveled worldwide with her Marine Corps husband. While located in Okinawa, Japan, with her family, she was selected to manage a gift shop operated for the benefit of military personnel, awarding many scholarships and providing financial support for needy military as well as local Okinawan charities. The position required her to travel throughout Asia, meeting with buyers in Hong Kong, Korea, Philippines, Thailand, China, and Japan. As manager, she led the gift shop to the highest grossing sales in its history. As a hobby, she became a talented artist and won several art contests. Her versatility included writing news articles for a local newspaper in Georgia. Resulting from her extensive travel, buying, and business experiences, she opened a successful antique shop in Virginia that lasted until her retirement. Dolores was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother. Over the years, she enjoyed reading, swimming, sewing, water skiing, tennis, art, political awareness, shopping, and the beach; however, her passion was always her children and grandchildren.

A service was held Sunday, May 19, 2019, at Southern Funeral Care, Riverview, Fla. An additional service will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, June 14, at the Base Chapel Marine Corps Base, Quantico Va., with interment at 2:30 p.m. in Quantico National Cemetery. Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on June 2, 2019