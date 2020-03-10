|
Dolores M. "Dee" (Swieczkowski) Casper, 82, of White Valley, formerly of Crabtree, passed away Sunday, March 8, 2020, peacefully. She was born July 13, 1937, in Latrobe and was the daughter of the late Stanley and Mehelen (Kurtz) Swieczkowski. She was the loving wife of 50 years to the late Steve A. Casper. Dee was a registered nurse, having worked until she was 75 years of age. She retired from LifeCare Hospital in Wilkinsburg. She loved spending time with her family and especially enjoyed traveling with her grandchildren. She was a world traveler, having visited six continents. She was a longtime member of St. Mary's Catholic Church, Export. She also enjoyed rug-hooking. Dee will be greatly missed by her loving sons, Steve Casper (Sylvie), Tony Casper (Mitzi) and Dan Casper (Laurie); treasured grandchildren, Mike, Ariane, Dave, Ben, Kelsey, Anne and Brian; and cherished great-grandchildren, Rosalie and Jamison. Respecting Dee's wishes, visitation will be private. Family and friends are welcome to attend a funeral Mass that will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Friday in St. John Baptist de la Salle Catholic Church, 497 Athena Drive, Delmont, with Father Daniel Ulishney as celebrant. Chapel committal and entombment in Twin Valley Memorial Park, Delmont, will follow. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Dee's memory may be made to Westmoreland County Food Bank, 100 Devonshire Drive, Delmont, PA, 15626. Please write "Dee Casper" on the check memo line. To send online expressions of sympathy or obtain grief support information or directions, please visit www.VaiaFuneralHome.com.