Dolores M. Danik
1932 - 2020
Dolores M. (Lewandowski) Danik, 87, formerly of Frazer Township, passed away Friday, July 24, 2020, at Quality Life Services, formerly West Haven Manor, Apollo. She was born Aug. 5, 1932, in Natrona, a daughter of the late Alex and Mary Lewandowski. She was a member of Holy Family Roman Catholic Church in Creighton. Dolores enjoyed being a homemaker, liked to cook and crochet, and spend time with her family. She is survived by a son, John E. (Mary Beth) Danik Jr., of Frazer Township; a daughter, Mary Ann (John) Fondrk, of Hyde Park; a grandson, Matthew (Stephanie) Danik, of Harwick; and a great-grandson, Ryker Danik. In addition to her parents, Dolores was preceded in death by her husband of 37 years, John E. Danik, Feb. 23, 1987; a brother, Joseph Lewandowski; two stepbrothers, Frank and Leonard Lewandowski; and a stepsister, Irene McGinnis. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. Tuesday, July 28, 2020, in Guardian Angels Parish/Most Blessed Sacrament Church, Natrona Heights. Burial will follow in Our Lady of Hope Cemetery, Frazer Township. Arrangements are entrusted to the PAUL R. AJAK FUNERAL HOME INC., Creighton. To send an online condolence, please visit www.ajakfh.com.

Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Jul. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
28
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
Guardian Angels Parish/Most Blessed Sacrament Church
July 25, 2020
Please accept our condolences for the loss of your loved one. Our thoughts and prayers are with the family. We were neighbors many years ago and remember Dolores well. May you be comforted knowing that she is at peace and in a better place.
Audrey and Larry Murray
Neighbor
