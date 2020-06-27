Dolores M. DiOrio, 87, of Mt. Pleasant, died Friday, June 26, 2020, in Hempfield Manor. She was born March 10, 1933, in Greensburg, a daughter of the late John and Florence Stright Duff. Dolores was a gifted painter and artist. She was a loving and caring wife, mother and grandmother who enjoyed cooking, baking and taking care of her family. She was a faithful member of St. Florian Church and also a member of the Carmelites. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Jack Duff; and two sisters, Constance Fritz and Shirley Teza. She is survived by her loving and devoted husband of 62 years, Charles R. DiOrio; three children, Leann Allen, of Pittsburgh, Dena Petrella (Dean), of Cranberry, and Charles DiOrio, of Mt. Pleasant; two granddaughters, Gianna and Renata Petrella; in-laws, Wendell Fritz, of Joppa, Md., Mario Teza, of Hollywood, Fla., Susan Duff, of California, Louis DiOrio (Beverly), of New Stanton, and Josephine Merenda, of Greensburg; numerous nieces and nephews; and her four grandpuppies, Tiki, Emit, Coco and Cloe. Relatives and friends are invited to celebrate the life of Dolores from 2:30 to 6 p.m. Sunday in the CLEMENT L. PANTALONE FUNERAL HOME INC., 409 W. Pittsburgh St., Greensburg, PA 15601, 724-837-0020. Keeping with CDC guidelines, those attending the viewing and funeral are asked to wear face masks. Because of current social distancing restrictions, only 30 people will be permitted in the funeral home at one time. Parting prayers will be held at 10:15 a.m. Monday in the funeral home, followed by a funeral Mass to be celebrated at 11 a.m. at St. Florian Church, United, with Father John Sedlak celebrating. Interment will follow in St. Stanislaus Cemetery, Calumet. The family would like to thank the doctors, nurses and staff of Hempfield Manor for the amazing care that was given to Dolores during her stay there. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Hempfield Manor Woodward Drive, Greensburg, PA 15601. Dolores' family has entrusted her care to the Pantalone Funeral Home Inc., Greensburg. To share your memories and photos, offer your condolences, or for directions, please visit us at www.pantalone.com. Natale N. Pantalone, supervisor.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Jun. 27, 2020.