Dolores M. Grajcar


1941 - 07
Dolores M. Grajcar Obituary
Dolores M. "Bunky" Grajcar, 77, of Greensburg, died Monday, April 29, 2019, in Excela Health Latrobe Hospital. She was born July 23, 1941, in Hostetter, a daughter of the late Frank and Dolores (Weppelman) DeAngelo. Prior to retirement, she had worked for 33 years as a dietary technician for Westmoreland Hospital, Greensburg. She was a member of Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church, Greensburg. Bunky was loved by many that knew her. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two sisters, Kathy Ciocco and Mary Ganger. She is survived by her son, Michael J. Grajcar III, of Latrobe; two sisters, Nancy Curtis and husband, Kenneth, of Latrobe, and Sally Cammarata, of Columbus, Ohio; several nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews, including special nieces, Dawn Cammarata, of Columbus, Ohio, and Alana Capo and husband, Geoffrey, of Latrobe; and special friend, Deanna Mull, of Oregon.
There will be no public visitation. Family and friends are invited to attend a memorial service at 12:30 p.m. Friday at the LEO M. BACHA FUNERAL HOME INC., 516 Stanton St., Greensburg.
www.bachafh.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from May 1 to May 2, 2019
