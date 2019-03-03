Dolores M. "Dee" Minoski, 88, of Herminie, passed away Friday, March 1, 2019, in Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital, Greensburg. She was born March 27, 1930, in Greensburg, a daughter of the late Paul and Mary (Beddick) Cantini. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, James G. Minoski; and two sons, Jamie Minoski and Eric Minoski. Dee was a talented artist and was so proud to have her studio, Artworks, for more than 30 years. sharing her love for watercolor and oil paintings. She and her late husband, James, beloved son, Jamie, and his wife, Debbie, were proud to own D.J.'s Bar and Grill in Keystone for many years. She was a member of St. Edward Church in Herminie. Dee is survived by her daughter, Pamela Runac, of Pawleys Island, S.C.; daughter-in-law, Debbie Minoski, of North Huntingdon; daughter-in-law, Sherri Hart, of California; and three grandchildren, Colin and Justin Runac and Bradley Minoski. She is also survived by her godson, Michael Beddick, of Herminie; numerous nieces and nephews; and great-nieces and great-nephews. The family would like to thank the staff at Walden's View of North Huntingdon for their love and compassionate care. Dee will be dearly missed by her family, friends and neighbors.

Friends will be received from 4 to 8 p.m. Monday at the JOSEPH W. NICKELS FUNERAL HOME INC., 404 Sewickley Ave., Herminie, PA 15637, 724-446-7251. A funeral Mass will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday in St. Edward Church, Herminie. Interment will follow in Westmoreland County Memorial Park, Hempfield Township.

