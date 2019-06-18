Dolores Mae (Fell) Neth, 89, of Rostraver Township, died Sunday, June 16, 2019. Born in Webster on March 15, 1930, she was a daughter of the late Francis A. Fell and Nellie (Boyd) Fell. Dolores graduated from West Penn School of Nursing in 1950 as a registered nurse. On Oct. 31, 1951, Dolores married the love of her life, Lawrence Robert "Bob" Neth. They were married for 52 years. Dolores' nursing career began at West Penn Hospital and subsequently included various other nursing positions. After raising her family, she returned to nursing, worked at Mon Valley Hospital, and retired from Keystone Rehabilitation Services. Dolores' greatest joys were raising her family, caring for her husband and elderly father and her music that was shared with many. She was a lifelong member of Fells United Methodist Church, where she served the Lord with her musical ministry as organist, pianist and choir member. She was a member of the worship team, prayer group, United Methodist Women and many other church committees in her lifetime. For a number of years, she was pianist for Webster Presbyterian Church in tandem with Fells UMC. Her passion for helping others included visiting shut-ins and sending cards. Dolores also enjoyed shopping, gardening and riding with Bob on the Harley-Davidson. Dolores was predeceased by her parents, Francis and Nellie Fell; stepmother, Pearl K. Fell; brothers, Thomas A. Fell, William A. Fell and James E. Fell; twin sister, Doris; son-in-law, Michael Paul Megela; and special friend, Donald Nowakowski. She is survived by daughters, Catherine (Eric) Lamarre, of Nevada, Cynthia (Ralph) Sprague, Robin Megela (Dan Robison) and Rebecca (Gary) Stickel, of Ohio; her grandchildren, Don Zadrozny, Jan Zadrozny, Laura Megela, Julie (Justin) Gossard, Emily Stickel and Alyson Stickel; great-granddaughter, Layla Melonja; and many nieces, nephews and in-laws. All who knew her will greatly miss Dolores' kindness, compassion and loving spirit.

Friends will be received from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday, June 20, at JAMES C. STUMP FUNERAL HOME INC., 580 Circle Drive, Rostraver Township (724-929-7934), www.jamesstumpfuneralhome.com. Final viewing at the funeral home will be at 10 a.m. Friday, June 21. Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. at Fells United Methodist Church.

Contributions can be made in Dolores' name to Fells United Methodist Church. Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on June 18, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary