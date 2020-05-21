Dolores M. Shirey
1934 - 2020
Dolores M. Shirey, 86, of Greensburg, died Tuesday, May 19, 2020, in Redstone Highlands, Greensburg. She was born May 13, 1934, in Greensburg, a daughter of the late Louis and Christina (Pastore) Capasso. She was a 1952 graduate of Greensburg Salem High School. Prior to retirement, she had been a videographer for the Westmoreland Intermediate Unit. She was a member of St. Bruno Roman Catholic Church, South Greensburg, and the church's Rosary Altar Society. Dee was a kind and loving person who enjoyed spending time with her family and friends. She was a Steelers and Penguins fan and could always be found dressed in her team's gear, cheering them on in front of the TV. Dee will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved her. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Elmer R. Shirey Jr.; five brothers, Carlo, Alex, Joseph, Louis, and Rocco Capasso; two sisters, Nancy Rafferty and Marlena Capasso; and her son-in-law, James Campbell. She is survived by her son, Jeffrey D. Shirey and Colleen, of Latrobe; her daughter, Roxane Campbell, of Greensburg; two grandchildren, Nicholas Campbell and Ashley Seidel; her brother, Frank Capasso, of Greensburg; four sisters, Mary Smith (Glenn), of Youngwood, Donna Testa, of Greensburg, Natalina Brown (Richard), of Homer City, and Celeste Mulvehill, of Greensburg; her brother-in-law, Thomas Rafferty, of Greensburg; three sisters-in-law, Dorothy and Shirley Capasso, both of Greensburg, and Debbie Capasso, of Hannastown; and several nieces and nephews. Due to the present health concerns, there will be no public visitation. All services and interment will be private. LEO M. BACHA FUNERAL HOME INC., 516 Stanton St., Greensburg is in charge of arrangements. www.bachafh.com.

Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on May 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
