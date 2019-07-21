Dolores "Dee Dee" M. Wigginton, 86, of Jeannette, died Friday, July 19, 2019, in Greensburg Care Center. She was born March 18, 1933, in Jeannette, a daughter of the late Wilbert Wigginton and Ruth Stein Wigginton Lavelle. Prior to retirement, she was an inspector at Pittsburgh Reflector. Dolores was a loving daughter, sister, aunt and friend. She loved going for rides with her mother, visiting with family and friends, and finding the best miniature golf courses with her niece and nephew. She lived every moment of her life giving to her family; her life was dedicated to her family. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Elaine Walton. She is survived by two brothers, Robert Lavelle and Wilbert Wigginton; nieces and nephews, Fred Wigginton, Erick Wigginton, Robert Lavelle and wife, Kathryn, Stephanie Daugherty and husband, Brad, Kent Walton and wife, Tina, and Jean Camp and husband, Randy; and numerous great-nieces and great-nephews.

Respecting Dolores' wishes, all arrangements are private. MASON-GELDER FUNERAL HOME INC. is in charge of arrangements.

To send online condolences, visit www.mason-gelder.com. Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on July 21, 2019