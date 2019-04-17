Home

POWERED BY

Services
McIlvaine-Speakman Funeral Home Ltd.
27 Cherry Ave.
Houston, PA 15342
(724) 745-2350
Visitation
Tuesday, Apr. 16, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
McIlvaine-Speakman Funeral Home Ltd.
27 Cherry Ave.
Houston, PA 15342
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Dolores Meredith
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dolores P. Meredith


1925 - 01 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Dolores P. Meredith Obituary
Dolores P. Meredith, 94, of Mt. Pleasant, formerly Canonsburg and Washington, died Saturday, April 13, 2019, in Frick Hospital, Mt. Pleasant. She was born Jan. 27, 1925, in Canonsburg, a daughter of Joseph and Mary Rose Pell. Dolores was a 1943 graduate of Chartiers High School. She had worked as a secretary for a law firm for attorneys Greenlee, Richmond, McCune, Possa and Derrico, as well as for several other local firms. Most important in her life was her family. Surviving are a son, James B. Meredith (Kathy), of Mt. Pleasant; two grandchildren, James B. Meredith II (Dana), of Corry, and Beth Dixon (William), of Stokesdale, N.C.; six great grandchildren, Kyle and Bailey Levine, Sydney and Liam Dixon and Carson and Marcus Meredith; and many nieces and nephews. Deceased are a granddaughter, Holly Levine; and six sisters, Josephine Gray, Frances Stanko, Estella Pell, Nancy Sallar, Rose Ellen Dernoshek and Rose Marie Pell, who died within weeks of her birth.
Friends will be received from 1 to 3 p.m., the time of service, Thursday, April 18, 2019, at MCILVAINE-SPEAKMAN FUNERAL HOME LTD., Robert K. McIlvaine, owner/supervisor, 27 Cherry Ave., Houston, PA 15342, with the Rev. Robert Huber officiating. Interment will be private.
Condolences may be left by viewing the obituary at www.mcilvaine-speakman.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Apr. 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now