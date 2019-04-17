Dolores P. Meredith, 94, of Mt. Pleasant, formerly Canonsburg and Washington, died Saturday, April 13, 2019, in Frick Hospital, Mt. Pleasant. She was born Jan. 27, 1925, in Canonsburg, a daughter of Joseph and Mary Rose Pell. Dolores was a 1943 graduate of Chartiers High School. She had worked as a secretary for a law firm for attorneys Greenlee, Richmond, McCune, Possa and Derrico, as well as for several other local firms. Most important in her life was her family. Surviving are a son, James B. Meredith (Kathy), of Mt. Pleasant; two grandchildren, James B. Meredith II (Dana), of Corry, and Beth Dixon (William), of Stokesdale, N.C.; six great grandchildren, Kyle and Bailey Levine, Sydney and Liam Dixon and Carson and Marcus Meredith; and many nieces and nephews. Deceased are a granddaughter, Holly Levine; and six sisters, Josephine Gray, Frances Stanko, Estella Pell, Nancy Sallar, Rose Ellen Dernoshek and Rose Marie Pell, who died within weeks of her birth.

Friends will be received from 1 to 3 p.m., the time of service, Thursday, April 18, 2019, at MCILVAINE-SPEAKMAN FUNERAL HOME LTD., Robert K. McIlvaine, owner/supervisor, 27 Cherry Ave., Houston, PA 15342, with the Rev. Robert Huber officiating. Interment will be private.

