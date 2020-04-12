|
|
Dolores "Dolly" (Jankausky) Patrick, 82, of North Huntingdon, passed away peacefully on Good Friday, April 10, 2020, of natural causes, with her daughters at her bedside. She was born March 23, 1938, a daughter of the late Frank Jankausky and Anna (Bagaciunas) Fabian. Dolly was raised in Huchinson, Pa., and graduated with honors from Hurst High School in Norvelt. She moved to North Huntingdon more than 50 years ago, when she and her late husband, Paul, got married and built a home. Dolly had two daughters and one grandchild. Dolly started her working career as an administrative assistant at Helm's Express on Route 30. She then became the manager of the dining room at The Carriage Inn Restaurant in Greensburg and later New Stanton, where she worked for more than 25 years. In the late 1980s, Dolly became an employee of the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board, where she moved up through the ranks and retired after 20 years as an assistant manager in Westmoreland County. She received several honors in the position, including being named the employee of the month for the entire state of Pennsylvania. She was honored in a ceremony celebrating her accomplishment at the state capitol in Harrisburg. While raising her family, Dolly was an awesome cook, an avid gardener, polka dancer, and family photographer. She was a member of Immaculate Conception Church in Irwin. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Paul G. Patrick; and two sisters, Helen Dockmonish and Jonalyn Verna. Surviving are two daughters, Debra Patrick and Jerry Maple, of Pittsburgh, and Tami Zezza and her husband, Clair, of Latrobe; a granddaughter, Regina Marie Zezza; a sister, Ann Kranitz and her husband, Bill, of North Huntingdon; and several nieces, nephews and great-nieces and -nephews. The family would like express their heartfelt gratitude to Brookdale Latrobe staff for their compassionate care over the last three years, and to Grane Hospice for their outstanding support and care over the last week. Due to covid-19, all services will be private. Entrusted with the arrangements is OTT FUNERAL HOME INC., 805 Pennsylvania Ave., Irwin. To send online condolences, please visit www.ottfuneralhome.com.