Dolores "Dolly" Peck, 79, of New Kensington, passed away Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020, in her home. She was born April 14, 1941, in New Kensington. Dolly was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and friend to many. She looked forward to Sunday dinners at home and vacationing on Hilton Head Island with her family. She worked as an insurance agent for Makowski Agency in Lower Burrell and was an active member of Mt. St. Peter Roman Catholic Church in New Kensington. She was heavily involved in the St. Anthony Guild and frequently volunteered at church functions, including the Community Clothes Closet, food bank, annual Festa and fish fries. She was a beautiful soul whose smile lit up a room and she will be remembered for her selflessness, kindness, and generosity. Dolly was preceded in death by her parents, John and Mary (Biricocchi) McIntyre. She is much loved and will be dearly missed by her husband of 59 years, Donald Peck; her daughters, Renee Peck, of Plum, and Rosalind "Roz" Peck, of Pittsburgh; her son, Donald Peck, of Murrsyville; her grandchildren, Madison (Anthony DiLonardo) Butler, of Jersey City, and Liam Butler, of Detroit; as well as her sister, Jane (Mark) Heckman, of Lower Burrell; her brother, Felix (Teri) McIntyre, of New Jersey; nieces and nephews; and many other family members and friends. Friends will be received: from 1 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 16, 2020, in the GIUNTA-BERTUCCI FUNERAL HOME INC., 1509 Fifth Ave., Arnold, JohnPaul Bertucci, owner/supervisor. Family and friends are invited to a memorial Mass, to be celebrated at 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 22, in Mt. St. Peter Roman Catholic Church, 100 Freeport Road, New Kensington. Burial is private. In lieu of flowers, the family encourages contributions to Knead Community Cafe, the Mt. St. Peter parish food bank, or the American Cancer Society
