|
|
Dolores "Babe" Puhalla, 90, of New Kensington, passed away peacefully Tuesday, March 24, 2020. She was born May 6, 1929, in New Kensington, to the late Leo and Rose Lewandowski Kantorski. Dolores was a 1947 graduate of Ken-Hi. She enjoyed baking, quilting, gardening, crocheting and making afghans. Babe loved spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Survivors include her husband, Alfred W. Puhalla; daughter, Debbie (Gordon) Adams; son, Michael (Nancy) Puhalla; grandchildren, Candice (Jeff) Phipps and Elizabeth (Chris) Lyons; great-grandchildren, Jeffrey Phipps, Josie Phipps, Jaxson Lyons and Eli Lyons; and many nieces and nephews. Her siblings, Leo Kantorski and Dorothy Flaherty, preceded her in death. Services are private for immediate family only. ROSS G. WALKER FUNERAL HOME LTD., New Kensington was entrusted with the arrangements. A memorial service will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Babe's memory to the , 1355 Peachtree St. NE, Suite 600, Atlanta, GA 30309. Leave an online condolence at rossgwalker.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Mar. 26, 2020