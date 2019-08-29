|
|
Dolores R."Aunt Dee Dee" (Marnell) Roy, 90, of South Greensburg, died Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019, in Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital. She was born April 14, 1929, in Slickville, a daughter of the late Dominic and Mary Tamone Marnell. Dolores was a member of St. Bruno Church and supported her husband for many years while he led the former Green Trojan Band. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Vincent A. Roy Sr., who passed away in 1980; a sister, Theresa Corsi; and a brother, Patrick Marnell. She is survived by her son, Vincent A. Roy Jr. (Dena), of Greensburg; two granddaughters, her pride and joy, Sophia and Angelina Roy; two sisters, Nancy McCloughan, of Richmond, Va., and Bernadette Olsen (John), of Greensburg; several nieces and nephews; her best friend and sister-in-law, Clara Jane Roy; and her great-grandpuppy, Eddie.
Relatives and friends are invited to celebrate the life of Dolores from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday in the CLEMENT L. PANTALONE FUNERAL HOME INC., 409 W. Pittsburgh St., Greensburg, PA 15601, 724-837-0020. Parting prayers will be held at 9:15 a.m. Saturday in the funeral home, followed by a funeral Mass to be celebrated at 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019, in St. Bruno Church, South Greensburg. Interment will follow in Greensburg Catholic Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Bruno Church, 1715 Poplar St., Greensburg, PA 15601. Dolores' family has entrusted her care to the Pantalone Funeral Home Inc., Greensburg. To share your memories and photos, offer your condolences, or for directions, please visit us at www.pantalone.com. Natale N. Pantalone, supervisor.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Aug. 29 to Aug. 30, 2019