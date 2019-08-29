Greensburg Tribune Review Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Clement L. Pantalone Funeral Home, Inc.
409 West Pittsburgh St.
Greensburg, PA 15601
(724) 837-0020
Celebration of Life
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Clement L. Pantalone Funeral Home, Inc.
409 West Pittsburgh St.
Greensburg, PA 15601
View Map
Prayer Service
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
9:15 AM
Clement L. Pantalone Funeral Home, Inc.
409 West Pittsburgh St.
Greensburg, PA 15601
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Bruno Church
South Greensburg, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Dolores Roy
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dolores R. Roy


1929 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dolores R. Roy Obituary
Dolores R."Aunt Dee Dee" (Marnell) Roy, 90, of South Greensburg, died Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019, in Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital. She was born April 14, 1929, in Slickville, a daughter of the late Dominic and Mary Tamone Marnell. Dolores was a member of St. Bruno Church and supported her husband for many years while he led the former Green Trojan Band. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Vincent A. Roy Sr., who passed away in 1980; a sister, Theresa Corsi; and a brother, Patrick Marnell. She is survived by her son, Vincent A. Roy Jr. (Dena), of Greensburg; two granddaughters, her pride and joy, Sophia and Angelina Roy; two sisters, Nancy McCloughan, of Richmond, Va., and Bernadette Olsen (John), of Greensburg; several nieces and nephews; her best friend and sister-in-law, Clara Jane Roy; and her great-grandpuppy, Eddie.
Relatives and friends are invited to celebrate the life of Dolores from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday in the CLEMENT L. PANTALONE FUNERAL HOME INC., 409 W. Pittsburgh St., Greensburg, PA 15601, 724-837-0020. Parting prayers will be held at 9:15 a.m. Saturday in the funeral home, followed by a funeral Mass to be celebrated at 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019, in St. Bruno Church, South Greensburg. Interment will follow in Greensburg Catholic Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Bruno Church, 1715 Poplar St., Greensburg, PA 15601. Dolores' family has entrusted her care to the Pantalone Funeral Home Inc., Greensburg. To share your memories and photos, offer your condolences, or for directions, please visit us at www.pantalone.com. Natale N. Pantalone, supervisor.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Aug. 29 to Aug. 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dolores's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Clement L. Pantalone Funeral Home, Inc.
Download Now