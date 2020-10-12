Dolores R. Unnone, 89, of North Huntingdon, died Friday, Oct. 9, 2020, at Walden's View, North Huntingdon. She was born April 22, 1931, in Newell, Pa., a daughter of the late Alphonse and Asunta Bianchi. Dolores was a member of St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church. She was a crafter who also enjoyed decorating, cooking and baking. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Michael in 2014; one brother, Walter Bianchi; and three sisters, Amelia Lobue, Genevieve Stringhill, and Eleanor Bianchi. She is survived by a son, Michael Unnone (Victoria); two daughters, Susan Corridon (Timothy), and Michelle Medich (David); six grandchildren, Tara Sovitski, David Jr., Angela and Nicholas Medich, and Alan and Victor Unnone, and a great-granddaughter, Chance. Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at the JAMES W. SHIRLEY FUNERAL HOME, 176 Clay Pike, North Huntingdon. A blessing service will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday. Interment will be in McKeesport Versailles Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the Alzheimer's Association
