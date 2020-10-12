1/1
Dolores R. Unnone
1931 - 2020
Dolores R. Unnone, 89, of North Huntingdon, died Friday, Oct. 9, 2020, at Walden's View, North Huntingdon. She was born April 22, 1931, in Newell, Pa., a daughter of the late Alphonse and Asunta Bianchi. Dolores was a member of St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church. She was a crafter who also enjoyed decorating, cooking and baking. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Michael in 2014; one brother, Walter Bianchi; and three sisters, Amelia Lobue, Genevieve Stringhill, and Eleanor Bianchi. She is survived by a son, Michael Unnone (Victoria); two daughters, Susan Corridon (Timothy), and Michelle Medich (David); six grandchildren, Tara Sovitski, David Jr., Angela and Nicholas Medich, and Alan and Victor Unnone, and a great-granddaughter, Chance. Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at the JAMES W. SHIRLEY FUNERAL HOME, 176 Clay Pike, North Huntingdon. A blessing service will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday. Interment will be in McKeesport Versailles Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the Alzheimer's Association. www.shirleyfuneralhome.com.

Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Oct. 12, 2020.
