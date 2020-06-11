Dolores Vetal
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Dolores's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dolores "Dee" Loskarn Vetal, 90, died peacefully Thursday, June 4, 2020, surrounded by her family. She is survived by her loving husband of 66 years, Donald Vetal Sr.; and her children, Mary (Bill) Skalski, Donald (Mary Ellen) Vetal Jr., Daniel (Cathy) Vetal, and David (Ed) Vetal; grandmother of nine; stepgrandmother of two; great-grandmother of three; stepgreat-grandmother of three; sister of Charles Loskarn; also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins. Services and interment are private. If desired, contributions in her memory may be made to the Norwin Public Library, Attn: Donations, 100 Caruthers Lane, Irwin, PA 15642.Arrangements are by ECKHARDT FUNERAL CHAPEL, P.A., Owings Mills, Md., and online condolences may be offered atwww.eckhardtfuneralchapel.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Jun. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Eckhardt Funeral Chapel, P.A. of Owings Mills - Owings Mills
11605 Reisterstown Road
Owings Mills, MD 21117
(410) 356-7676
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved