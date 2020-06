Dolores "Dee" Loskarn Vetal, 90, died peacefully Thursday, June 4, 2020, surrounded by her family. She is survived by her loving husband of 66 years, Donald Vetal Sr.; and her children, Mary (Bill) Skalski, Donald (Mary Ellen) Vetal Jr., Daniel (Cathy) Vetal, and David (Ed) Vetal; grandmother of nine; stepgrandmother of two; great-grandmother of three; stepgreat-grandmother of three; sister of Charles Loskarn; also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins. Services and interment are private. If desired, contributions in her memory may be made to the Norwin Public Library, Attn: Donations, 100 Caruthers Lane, Irwin, PA 15642.Arrangements are by ECKHARDT FUNERAL CHAPEL, P.A., Owings Mills, Md., and online condolences may be offered atwww.eckhardtfuneralchapel.com