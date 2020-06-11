Dolores "Dee" Loskarn Vetal, 90, died peacefully Thursday, June 4, 2020, surrounded by her family. She is survived by her loving husband of 66 years, Donald Vetal Sr.; and her children, Mary (Bill) Skalski, Donald (Mary Ellen) Vetal Jr., Daniel (Cathy) Vetal, and David (Ed) Vetal; grandmother of nine; stepgrandmother of two; great-grandmother of three; stepgreat-grandmother of three; sister of Charles Loskarn; also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins. Services and interment are private. If desired, contributions in her memory may be made to the Norwin Public Library, Attn: Donations, 100 Caruthers Lane, Irwin, PA 15642.Arrangements are by ECKHARDT FUNERAL CHAPEL, P.A., Owings Mills, Md., and online condolences may be offered atwww.eckhardtfuneralchapel.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Jun. 11, 2020.