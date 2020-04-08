|
Domenica Hayes, 87, of Harrison City, died Monday, April 6, 2020. She was born Sept. 21, 1932, in Pittsburgh, to the late Benny and Concetta (DeSimone) Saienni. Domenica was the former secretary of St. Regis Catholic School, and was a member of St. Barbara Catholic Church. She was very active, having enjoyed aerobics and tap. She loved writing poetry, camping, cooking and spending time with her grandson, T.J. Domenica will be dearly missed by her children, John Edward Hayes, Gregory Alan Hayes and Lauren Marie (Donald) Filus; her grandson, Theodore "T.J." Filus; and a brother, Dante Saienni. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her beloved husband of nearly 60 years, John G. Hayes, and a brother, Edward Saienni. Due to the health concerns regarding Covid-19, there will be no public services. Domenica will be laid to rest with her husband, John, privately in the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies. Arrangements are entrusted to LINDSAY-JOBE FUNERAL HOME INC., 3343 Route 130, Harrison City, 724-744-2721. Domenica benefited from the wonderful activities provided by the Greensburg Care Center. As a thoughtful memorial, her family would like to arrange a special donation to the center. To enable this, please make donations to Lauren Filus at 218 Summit View Drive, Jeannette, PA 15644. Online condolences can be given at www.Lindsay-JobeFuneralHome.com.