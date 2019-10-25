|
Domenick Cercone, 91, of Trafford, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019. He was the beloved husband for 69 years of Evelyn (Amantea) Cercone; father of Karen Rose Cercone and Adam (Vicky) Cercone; grandfather of Dana Marie (Corie) Bardo and Antonio Domenick Cercone; and great-grandfather of Ryder James Bardo. Domenick was preceded in death by his parents, Antonio Cercone and Maria (Silvestri) Cercone; brothers, John Cercone and Antonio Cercone Jr.; and sisters, Virginia Lucci and Yolanda Garofolo. Domenick graduated from Trafford High School in 1945 and joined the Army, serving in the Philippines. He met Evelyn Amantea while he was employed by the Pennsylvania Railroad in Pitcairn and she was working at her family's restaurant, the Penn Mor Hotel on Mosside Boulevard. They married in 1950 and moved to Chicago, where Domenick graduated in 1951 from the American Television Institute. Domenick and Evelyn returned to Pitcairn and ran their own appliance store, Cercone Electric, from 1951 to 1958. He later worked for Beswick Electric in Forest Hills and Westinghouse Electric in Pittsburgh, before starting his own television repair service in Trafford in 1973. In his spare time, Domenick loved to travel and cook gourmet food. He also grew grapes and made his own Riesling wine for many years.
A private family service will be followed by immediate entombment in Twin Valley Memorial Park, Delmont. VAIA FUNERAL HOME INC., 463 Athena Drive, Delmont has been entrusted with the arrangements.
The family requests no flowers or donations; instead, please fry up some Italian hot peppers and enjoy them with a glass of your favorite wine. To send online expressions of sympathy, obtain grief support information or direction, please visit www.VaiaFuneralHome.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Oct. 25, 2019