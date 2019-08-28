|
Dominic P. "Butch" Bumar Jr., 89, of Latrobe, passed away Monday, Aug. 26, 2019, at Excela Health Latrobe Hospital, surrounded by his loving family. Born March 26, 1930, in Latrobe, he was a son of the late Dominick P. Bumar Sr. and Mary A. (Mayger) Bumar. Butch was a member of St. Rose Church, Latrobe. Prior to his retirement, he had been employed at Teledyne-Vasco for 44 years. A veteran of the Korean War, he served in the Army and was a member of the American Legion Post No. 515, Latrobe. Butch was a man of many talents, who had many interests and hobbies. He took pride in the fact that he and his father-in-law built his family home. Throughout the years, he passed these skills on to his children and grandchildren. He was an avid gardener, and along with Phyllis, maintained a large garden of vegetables and berry bushes. He enjoyed hunting around the area during buck season and golfing at the Elks every day after retirement. Butch maintained a workshop, where he created many beautiful and unique projects. He was a pro at holiday exterior illumination, for which he won several major awards at Christmas time. He was meticulous about his lawn and spent many hours repairing lawn equipment for him and others. He enjoyed time spent at the Bumar camp in Ligonier, a place very special in his heart. His sense of humor will be remembered by everyone whose life he touched and his "Dadisms" will bring laughter for years to come. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Craig R. Bumar; and two sisters, Catherine Montagleone and Nancy Chinchock. Butch is survived by his wife of 69 years, Phyllis M. (Vorel) Bumar, of Latrobe; two sons, Chad A. Bumar and his wife, Barb, of Latrobe, and Chris E. Bumar and his wife, Lynn, of Ligonier; one daughter, Colleen O'Bannon and her husband, Jerry, of Gainesville, Fla.; a daughter-in-law, Angela Bumar, of Latrobe; one brother, William R. Bumar, of Las Vegas, Nev.; nine grandchildren, Josh (Jill), Matt (Adrienne), Caitlin (Phil), Tyler (Amanda), Mary (Brian), Nikki (Anthony), Mackenzie, Christopher and Luke; and five great-grandchildren, Matilda, Esther, Grant, Chase and Leo. The family would like to extend deepest gratitude to the entire staff at Bethlen Home, the residents and their families for all of their love and support through this journey. To Lois Wozny and the hospice staff at Excela Health Latrobe, we are forever grateful for your guidance, wisdom and support during this difficult time.
Family and friends will be received from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the JOHN J. LOPATICH FUNERAL HOME INC., 601 Weldon St., Latrobe. Members of the St. Rose Rosary Altar Christian Mothers will recite the rosary at 3:30 p.m. Thursday in the funeral home. Military services will be conducted at 10:30 a.m. Friday in the funeral home by the Latrobe-Derry Veterans Honor Guard. A funeral liturgy will be held at 11 a.m. Friday in the funeral home with the Rev. Anthony Carbone officiating. Private interment will follow at Unity Cemetery.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Aug. 28 to Aug. 29, 2019