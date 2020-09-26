1/1
Dominick A. Falo
1933 - 2020
Dominick A. Falo, 87, of New Kensington, died Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020, in his home. He was born June 6, 1933, in Forbes Road, a son of the late Gabriel and Grace (Fredo) Falo. Prior to retirement, he had been a self-employed mechanic. He was an Army veteran and an avid golfer. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Norma Jean (Galli) Falo; two sisters, Nancy Falo and Genevieve Butler; and two brothers, Gabriel A. Falo and Donald Falo. He is survived by three brothers, Louis Falo, of Southwest Greensburg; Victor Falo and wife Patty, of Palm Springs, Calif., and Dennis Falo and wife Carolyn, of Forbes Road; his sister, Sandra Bozik and husband Michael, of Greensburg; and several nieces and nephews. Friends will be received from 4 to 8 p.m. Monday at the LEO M. BACHA FUNERAL HOME INC., 516 Stanton St., Greensburg. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Tuesday in St. Paul Parish, 820 Carbon Rd., Greensburg. Everyone please go directly to the church. Private entombment will be in Westmoreland County Memorial Park Mausoleum, with military honors accorded by the VFW Post No. 33, Greensburg, Honor Guard. Please be prepared to adhere to all current health guidelines, including face masks and social distancing. www.bachafh.com.

Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Sep. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
28
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Leo M. Bacha Funeral Home
SEP
29
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
St. Paul Parish,
Funeral services provided by
Leo M. Bacha Funeral Home
516 Stanton St
Greensburg, PA 15601
7248375211
