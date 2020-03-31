|
Dominick E. "Mundo" Rullo, 92, of Latrobe, passed away peacefully Monday, March 30, 2020, surrounded by his family. Born July 1, 1927, in Latrobe, he was a son of the late James Rullo and Anna Mae (Lopey) Rullo Osinkoski. Mundo was a member of St. John the Evangelist Church, Latrobe. He retired from the former Newcomer Products in Latrobe as the shipping supervisor with 34 years of service. A veteran of World War II, he served in the Navy. He was an honorary lifetime member of the Lloydsville Sportsmen's, Old Crabtree Sportsmen's, St. Joseph Social Club, Frontier Club, the Derry American Legion Post No. 324 and the Hannastown Firemen's Club. An avid outdoorsman, he loved to garden, fish and hunt, and his "specialty" was turtle hunting. He loved sports, especially softball, baseball and football. Throughout the years, he managed the UAW girls softball team, the Lloydsville Firemen's girls team and several local baseball clubs. He also played for the Lloydsville Firemen's and Unity Cubs baseball teams. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Marion M. (Copelli) Rullo; a son-in-law, Dennis Dominick; two brothers, James and George Rullo; and his stepfather, Frank "Shinny" Osinkoski. Mundo is survived by four daughters, Connie M. Spangler and her husband Richard, of Latrobe, Diane L. Dominick, of Crabtree, Becky A. Maruca and her husband Joe, of Slickville, and Lori A. Nolan, of Donegal; 11 grandchildren, Tracy, Tammy, Carrie and Mark, Billy and Mel, Joey, Jenny and Irvin, Jesse, Amber and Darren, Donnie, Dennis and Amber, Deena and Karl, and Jeremy; 12 great-grandchildren, Ashley, Mark, Gabi, Courtney, Abby, Jeremy, Ayden, Jace, Bre, Kaitlyn, Breanna and Caleb; and he is also survived by several nieces and nephews. Being mindful of the current medical guidelines, there will be no public visitations or services. Private interment will be at St. Mary's Cemetery, Latrobe. Arrangements are being handled by JOHN J. LOPATICH FUNERAL HOME INC., 601 Weldon St., Latrobe. To sign the online guest book, send condolences or share a story, please visit www.lopatich.com.