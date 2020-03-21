|
Dominick N. Ciarolla, 90, of Level Green, passed away Thursday, March 19, 2020, in his home. He joined his wife, Ruth, and to be with his Lord and Savior. Dominick was born Oct. 14, 1929, in Universal, the son of the late John and Mary (Delladonne) Ciarolla. Dominick served with the Marine Corps during the Korean War. He retired from the Union Railroad after 42 years as an engineer. He was a member of St. Regis Church. He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Ruth; his brothers, Nick, Peter, Thomas, John and Patsy; and his sister, Ida. He was a loving and devoted father, grandfather and great-grandfather. He is survived by his children, Ronald (Cindy) Ciarolla, of North Huntingdon, Dr. David (Michelle) Ciarolla, of Fairmont, W.Va., Robert Ciarolla, of Level Green, and Pamela Farine (Ron), of Delmont; his grandchildren, Eric (Amy), Christopher (Santos), Katie, Megan, Laura, David and Hannah Ciarolla, Anthony Farine, Drew and Kate Sivak; great-grandchildren, Elijah, Lucie and Brody; and numerous nieces and nephews. All services will be private due to the recent health pandemic. The JOHN M. DOBRINICK FUNERAL HOME INC., Trafford is assisting the family with arrangements. www.dobrinickfhinc.com.