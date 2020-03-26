|
Don "Pete" Cowen, 88, of Lower Burrell, passed away peacefully Monday, March 23, 2020. He was the beloved husband of the late Dorothy "Chickie" Cowen. In addition to his wife, he was preceded in death by his parents, Arthur and Frances (Edwards) Cowen; and his brothers, Bob and Tom Cowen. He is survived by his children, Susan Keefer, Tim (Sharon) Cowen and Tracey Hill; six grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and sister, Marlene (Patrick) Rice. Pete was a sergeant in the Army during the Korean War conflict. After returning home, he married his high school sweetheart, to whom he was married for 63 years. He worked in the printing industry until his retirement. Besides spending time with his family and friends, he loved playing golf. He also enjoyed following the local sports teams and was a great cook. Pete had a charismatic personality. His fun-loving and joyful spirit was contagious. He was generous, well respected and honorable. We will miss his loving and caring spirit. Because of the current health situation, the funeral will be private for the family. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangements are entrusted to FRANK F. GIGLER FUNERAL HOME INC., Robert P. Karish, supervisor, 724-335-6500. Please feel free to leave a condolence for the family on our website, www.giglerfuneralhome.com.