Don Nelson Stitt passed away peacefully Friday, July 10, 2020, surrounded by his family. As he would have wanted, his final days were filled with half-forgotten stories and bad jokes. Don was born April 7, 1927, in Pittsburgh to Jessie (Cramer) Stitt and Don Forest Stitt. He moved around southwestern Pennsylvania as a child, graduating from Mt. Lebanon High School in 1944. He served in the Army Air Corps and upon discharge enrolled at Carnegie Tech. He graduated in 1950 with a B.S. in engineering management. He also met his wife, Letitia Neal, and they married in 1952. He built a career in management at Rockwell Manufacturing, later obtaining an MBA from Sloan School of Management at MIT. He finished his career as CEO of Astrotech International in Pittsburgh. He and Letitia bought a neglected 1861 farmhouse on 60 acres in Stahlstown and transformed it into a retirement haven. They both loved the time they spent there with friends, family and assorted wildlife. Letitia died in 2003, and Don moved to the Bethlen Community in 2012. He is survived by his three children, Trevor Nelson Stitt, Tracy Gretchen Jeavons and Christopher Allan Stitt, and seven grandchildren. He will be much missed. A memorial will be held at a later date. Arrangements are by SNYDER FUNERAL HOME INC., Ligonier. Contributions can be made to the Loyalhanna Watershed Association.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store