Dona M. Amdy
1942 - 2020
Dona Marie (Miller) Amdy, 77, of Mt. Pleasant, died unexpectedly Monday, Oct. 19, 2020, in the Ruby Memorial Medical Center, Morgantown, W.Va. Mrs. Amdy was born Nov. 9, 1942, in Hammondville, Pa., the daughter of the late Donald and Agnes Jakubovic Miller. Dona was a member of St. Pius X. Roman Catholic Church of Mt. Pleasant. She was a graduate of Connellsville High School. Dona, with her husband, enjoyed cross country trips on their motorcycle, and was a member of the Gold Wing Road Riders Association. She enjoyed camping with her family and friends, and loved making ceramics and sharing with everyone. But most of all, she enjoyed spending time with and taking care of her family. She is survived by her loving family; her husband of 59 years, William J. Amdy Jr.; her beloved children, Lisa (Garrett) Geruschat, of Mt. Pleasant, and Nadine Bitner, of Yukon; her cherished grandchildren, Melissa (Joshua) Lovis, Emily (Moiiza) Bitner, Molly (Daniel) Forman, Rose Bitner, Rebecca Pawlikowski and Jacob (Emily) Bitner; her treasured great-grandchildren, Jackson Bitner, Mason Bitner and Jacob Lovis; and her brothers and sister, Donald (Kathy) Miller, of Mt. Pleasant, William (Deborah) Miller, of Latrobe, and Carol (Stanely) Gross, of Stahlstown. In addition to her parents, Dona Marie was preceded in death by her great-grandson, John Patrick Bitner, in 1990. Family and friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the GALONE-CARUSO FUNERAL HOME, 204 Eagle St., Mt. Pleasant, where her funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday. Interment will be in the Visitation Parish Cemetery, Mt. Pleasant. If you wish to offer an online condolence, please visit our website at www.galone-carusofuneralhome.com.



Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Oct. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
22
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Galone-Caruso Funeral Home
OCT
22
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Galone-Caruso Funeral Home
OCT
23
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Galone-Caruso Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Galone-Caruso Funeral Home
204 Eagle St
Mount Pleasant, PA 15666
(724) 547-2410
