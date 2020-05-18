Donald Andrew Fidler, 62, of Murrysville, passed away on Wednesday, May 13, 2020, at his home. Donald was born Nov. 30, 1957, in Pittsburgh, to Donald and Clara (Ferko) Fidler. He graduated from Norwin High School in 1976 and attended Penn State University. Donald started in the workforce with UPS, before finding his passion as a salesman with Yellow Freight. He fulfilled a lifelong dream of running his own business, starting Tripak Industries in 2004 and building it into a successful company. Aside from work, Don found peace in nature and had a great love for the outdoors. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, boating, biking, camping and quad riding. He took great pride in his ability to identify different species of plants and animals, capturing attention with his bird and gator calls. Donald had an incredible zest for life and a purely charismatic personality. He seemingly always took center stage, finding the good in the people around him drawing them in with his confidence, and bringing out their adventurous side. Above all, Donald loved his family, with whom he shared his generosity and big heart. All who remember him will miss his laughter, joy and timely advice. Along with An Son Luke, his beloved wife, always his rock and his anchor, Donald brought his Christianity to the forefront of his life. He is survived by his parents, Donald and Clara Fidler; his beloved wife, An Son Luke; his dog, Mango; his children, Carissa Fox, Justin Fidler and Cassandra Shamash (Dan); grandchildren, Adalie and Brandt Geiger and Liana Shamash; and brothers, Robert, Daniel and Jay Fidler. Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, May 20, at the GENE H. CORL FUNERAL CHAPEL INC. AND CREMATION SERVICES OF MONROEVILLE, 4335 Northern Pike, 412-372-2100, where a service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, May 21, 2020. Burial will follow at Murrysville Cemetery. www.corlfuneralchapel.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on May 18, 2020.