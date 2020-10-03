1/
Donald A. Kimball
1938 - 2020-09-27
Donald A. Kimball, 82, of Williamsburg, Va., died Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020. Don was born Jan. 17, 1938, and raised in Scottdale. He was preceded in death by his parents, Harry L. and Adelaide Haushalter Kimball. Don graduated from Scottdale High School (1956) and then served four years in the Air Force in Air Traffic Control at Andrews AFB and Bentwater, England. His subsequent distinguished career in the Federal Aviation Administration of 36 years ended as director of the eastern region in Washington, D.C. He retired with his wife, Shirley Brown Kimball, in Williamsburg, Va., in 1995. He also served on the Town Council of Leesburg, Va. (1988-1992). He was a Christian and a lifelong Methodist. Survivors left to cherish this wonderful, kind man are Shirley, his wife of 60 years; his children, Don and Janice, and their spouses, Jeanette and Rob; his grandchildren, Rachel, Katherine (deceased), Sarah, Aaron, and Anna; and his great-granddaughter, Amelia. A memorial service will be held, with a greeting time beginning at 10:30 a.m., Saturday, Oct. 10, at Mt. Nebo Church, Scottdale. A private family graveside service will follow. Donations to honor Don may be given to Williamsburg Hospice House or to the Heritage Humane Society of Williamsburg. Online condolences may be expressed to www.cremate.org.

Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Oct. 3, 2020.
