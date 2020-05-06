Donald A. McClintock
1938 - 2020
Donald A. McClintock, 81, of Harrison Park, died Monday, May 4, 2020, at home. He was born Nov. 24, 1938, in Pittsburgh, to the late William and Mary (Johnston) McClintock. Don enjoyed reading, traveling and the beach, but mostly his dogs and cat. He is survived by his beloved wife of 57 years, Fay (Merritt) McClintock; three loving children, Lisa (husband Robert) Burr, Donald (wife Margi) McClintock Jr. and David (wife Sara) McClintock; and five grandchildren, Staci (husband Michael) Bettencourt, Michael, Alexis, Egan and Isla McClintock. Private services are entrusted to LINDSAY-JOBE FUNERAL HOME INC., 3343 Route 130, Harrison City, 724-744-2721. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made, if desired, to the humane society in your hometown. Online condolences can be given at www.Lindsay-JobeFuneralHome.com.

Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on May 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Service
LINDSAY-JOBE FUNERAL HOME INC.
