Donald A. Mrakich, 81, of Harwick, passed away Monday, April 13, 2020, in Harmar Village Care Center, surrounded by his loving family. He was born Dec. 24, 1938, to his parents, the late Anthony and Jenny Zerjav Mrakich, and had been a lifelong resident of the community. Donald was a graduate of Springdale High School, served his country in the Army Reserve, and later worked for NAPA and Three Rivers Trucking. Donnie, also known as "Big D," could be spotted riding the Blue Goose around Harwick, and loved to boast that he only had two more payments left on it. Donnie always loved music, especially country and polkas. Don and Sandy had the best Christmas Eve parties and birthday parties where all were made to feel welcome. He was a member of the Acme Slovenian Club and SNPJ. He and Sandy enjoyed dances at the Acme Club, polka picnics, and polka dances at Seven Springs. He enjoyed performing songs like "There's a Tear in my Beer" whenever he got the opportunity. Donnie and Sandy especially enjoyed their yearly family vacation to Geneva-on-the Lake, Ohio. Surviving him are his loving wife, Sandra J. (Mohney) Mrakich; his daughters, Debbie (David) Klodowski, of Hampton, Denise (Luddy) Prasnikar, of Indiana Township; his loving grandchildren, Ashley Prasnikar, David and Katie Klodowski; his loving sisters, Dorothy Libroth, of Harwick, and Connie (Steve) Johnston, of Freeport; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother-in-law, Samuel Libroth. The family would like to thank everyone at Harmar Village Care Center and Grane Hospice Care who took such good care of Don. Memorial donations may be made to ALS Association, Western Pennsylvania Chapter, 416 Lincoln Ave., Pittsburgh, PA 15209, or , 300 Fifth Ave., Suite 6, Waltham, MA 02451. Visitation, services and interment were private for his immediate family. A celebration of life Mass will be announced at a later time. Arrangements supervised by THE CHARLES B. JARVIE FUNERAL HOMES INC. Please sign his guest book or leave a condolence at www.jarviefuneralhome.com.