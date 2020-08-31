1/1
Donald A. Zier Sr.
Donald Atwood Zier Sr., 97, of Vero Beach, Fla., died Monday, Aug. 17, 2020. He was a World War II veteran, having served in the Army from 1943-1946. Donald graduated from Har-Brack High School in Natrona Heights, and earned a BS in architecture at Carnegie Institute of Technology in Pittsburgh. He is survived by his wife of 73 years, Gretchen L. Zier. Donald is survived by three children, Colleen L. Heagy, of Vero Beach, Fla., Carol L. Keefer, of Tucson, Ariz., and Donald A. Zier Jr., of Sewickley. He is also survived by four grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. A memorial service will be live-streamed at 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 5, from Our Savior Lutheran Church, Vero Beach, Fla. http://www.oursaviorelca.com. Click on WORSHIP, then choose WORSHIP WITH US NOW. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Our Savior Lutheran Church, 1850 Sixth Ave., Vero Beach, FL 32960, or online contributions can be made on the website.

Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Aug. 31, 2020.
